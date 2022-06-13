Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler takes own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler takes own life

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:46 am
Kyoko Kimura wears a T-shirt with an image of her daughter and wrestler Hana (Kyodo News via AP)
Kyoko Kimura wears a T-shirt with an image of her daughter and wrestler Hana (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s parliament has approved tougher penalties over criminal defamation in a move that followed a bullied wrestler taking her own life.

The amended law has prompted debate over free speech.

Parliamentary deliberations on toughening the defamation law began in January after Hana Kimura took her own life aged just 22 in May 2020.

Ms Kimura faced bullying and insults on social media that year after appearing on the Netflix show Terrace House, about three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo.

Her death triggered a wave of discussion about anonymous bullying and hateful messages.

A tribute to Hana Kimura
A picture of wrestler Hana Kimura is on display during a memorial wrestling match in Tokyo (Kyodo News via AP)

Ms Kimura’s mother Kyoko, also a famous professional wrestler, was a driving force behind the legal change.

She testified to parliament in April and said she has continuously faced insults and accusations of using her daughter’s name to make money.

The amended law will be formally enacted later this year.

It will add a prison term of one year with an option of forced labour, and fines of up to 300,000 yen (£1,800) to convicted violators – a change from only short-term detention and fines of less than 10,000 yen (£60) in the current law.

The legislation was approved by the upper house on Monday after earlier passing in the lower house, the more powerful in Japan’s two-chamber parliament.

Due to free speech concerns, the law is scheduled to be reviewed by outside experts in three years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal