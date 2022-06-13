Growing Arizona wildfire forces evacuations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Growing Arizona wildfire forces evacuations

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:58 am
Janetta Kathleen and her horse, Squish, watch as smoke rises near the outskirts of Flagstaff (AP)
Janetta Kathleen and her horse, Squish, watch as smoke rises near the outskirts of Flagstaff (AP)

Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about six miles north of the city of Flagstaff grows, authorities said.

Coconino National Forest officials said the Pipeline Fire had burned approximately 4,000-5,000 acres by late Sunday, pushing about 15 miles.

In connection with the fire, the US Forest Service said it has arrested and charged a 57-year-old man with natural resource violations. The cause of the wildfire is not immediately known.

Arizona Wildfire
A wildfire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff (AP)

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and people living in the area of the west Schultz Pass Road must evacuate.

People living in Doney Park and the area near Mount Elden have been told to prepare to leave.

Euelda King and her family evacuated their home for the second time this year because of wildfires. She had not yet settled back in from a springtime blaze before leaving again on Sunday, although this time she was able to grab photographs and clothing.

“Here we go again,” she said.

The family of 11 is planning to stay at the Navajo Nation casino, which is offering assistance to tribal members who evacuated.

Arizona Wildfire
Authorities say firefighters are responding to the blaze about six miles north of Flagstaff (AP)

The family was waiting in a car park ahead of road closure signs, watching smoke billow through the air and aircraft flying overhead.

“The winds are high, and I think they’re going to have a little bit of a battle with it,” Ms King said.

Wind gusts were sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park and authorities said recreationists are being told to leave immediately, especially those in the Schultz Pass area.

The American Red Cross Arizona has opened a shelter at Sinagua Middle School for residents who were evacuated.

Authorities said 13 engines, nine crews, six prevention patrol units, three bulldozers and one water tender were involved in the fighting the fire.

An Incident Management Team is scheduled to arrive on Monday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed US Route 89. The department said in a Twitter post that there is no estimated time to reopen the road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal