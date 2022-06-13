United Arab Emirates bans Pixar’s Lightyear from cinemas over lesbian kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

United Arab Emirates bans Pixar’s Lightyear from cinemas over lesbian kiss

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 10:56 am
The United Arab Emirates has banned Pixar’s Lightyear from showing in cinemas amid reports the film includes a kiss between two female characters (Disney/Pixar/AP)
The United Arab Emirates has banned Pixar’s Lightyear from showing in cinemas amid reports the film includes a kiss between two female characters (Disney/Pixar/AP)

The United Arab Emirates has banned Pixar’s Lightyear from showing in cinemas amid reports the film includes a kiss between two female characters.

The Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, announced through its Media Regulatory Office of the country’s Ministry of Youth and Culture that the movie will not be opening in the country this Thursday.

The film “is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards”, the office said in a tweet.

“The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.”

The office did not elaborate on the tweet and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

The tweet included an image of the film’s poster, with the profile image of its main character Buzz Lightyear with a “no” symbol over it in red.

Cinemas in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, had already advertised showtimes for the film.

The movie, with actor Chris Evans voicing the Buzz Lightyear action figure from the Toy Story films, reportedly includes a character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba kissing another woman with whom she is in a relationship.

The UAE, like much of the wider Middle East, is a Muslim-led nation that criminalises same-sex relationships.

The US State Department warns that Islamic – or Shariah – law can include the death penalty for same-sex conduct, while Dubai can levy a 10-year prison sentence and Abu Dhabi allows for up to 14 years.

However, such prosecutions are rarely reported and LGBTQ individuals do live in the skyscraper-studded city-state of Dubai, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.

The £164 million Lightyear is expected to be a major draw for Disney, with analysts estimating it could gross more than £82 million in its first weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]