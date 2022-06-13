Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Michelle Bachelet will not stand for second term as human rights chief

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 11:04 am
The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang (Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP)
The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang (Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP)

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said she will not seek a new four-year term after the current one that has been overshadowed by criticism of her response to China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in western Xinjiang.

Ms Bachelet made the comments in her opening address to the latest session of the UN-backed Human Rights Council on Monday, saying that her comments to the session “will be the last which I brief” the 47-member-state body.

Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani confirmed that meant Ms Bachelet, a former president of Chile, would not be seeking a second term when the current one ends on August 31.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who chooses the UN rights chief, recently affirmed his support for Ms Bachelet after she faced criticism from the United States and others for allegedly not doing enough to act against alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang during her trip to China last month, when she spoke with President Xi Jinping and other top officials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal