I’ll be there – Lewis Hamilton dismisses fears he could miss Canadian Grand Prix

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 11:34 am
Lewis Hamilton battled through the pain barrier in Baku (Hamad Mohammed/AP).
Lewis Hamilton says he expects to be able to take part in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old struggled to get out of his Mercedes cockpit after he combated back pain in Sunday’s 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton described the race as the most painful of his career, while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said there was a danger the seven-time world champion might not be fit enough to race at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

But in a social media post, Hamilton, who finished fourth in Baku and is due at Mercedes’ Brackley factory on Monday, appeared to allay Wolff’s fears.

“I’ll be there this weekend,” he said. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

He added: “Yesterday was tough and I had some troubles sleeping but I have woke up feeling positive today.

“Back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully.

“I’ve had acupuncture and physio with Angela [Cullen] and I am on the way to my team to work with them on improving.

“We have to keep fighting. No time like the present to pull together and we will.”

