Reports unclear on whether body of British journalist has been found in Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Reports unclear on whether body of British journalist has been found in Amazon

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 5:02 pm
Two bodies believed to be those of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been discovered in the Amazon, according to the Guardian and local media (Victoria Jones/PA)
Two bodies believed to be those of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been discovered in the Amazon, according to the Guardian and local media (Victoria Jones/PA)

Reports are conflicted over whether the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been found.

A Guardian report citing Mr Phillips’ brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood, states that his family were told two bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest, but this has not been backed up by the Brazilian Federal Police.

Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, vanished from a remote part of the Amazon last week and are believed to have last been seen early on Sunday June 5 in the Sao Rafael community.

According to the Guardian, Mr Sherwood said his family received a call from an aide to Brazil’s ambassador for the UK early on Monday.

He told the Guardian: “He said he wanted us to know that… they had found two bodies.

“He didn’t describe the location and just said it was in the rainforest and he said they were tied to a tree and they hadn’t been identified yet.

“He said that when it was light, or when it was possible, they would do an identification.”

But Brazilian Federal Police said at 4pm on Monday that the latest development in the search for the two men was the discovery of their personal items.

In a statement, they said the objects included a backpack and a pair of boots belonging to Mr Phillips, as well as a health card, black trousers, a black sandal and a pair of boots belonging to Mr Pereira.

On Saturday, separate reports emerged that police had discovered human matter in the Itaquai River, near Atalaia do Norte’s port.

Authorities previously said blood found on a suspect’s boat had been sent for analysis.

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, also known as Pelado, was earlier named as a suspect and arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, a common practice in the region.

Police did not clarify why he was being treated as a suspect but he is thought to have been among a group of men who threatened the missing men near an indigenous territory on Saturday June 4.

A GoFundMe set up by friends of the men passed its 20,000 dollar goal early on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]