Arsenal finally get their man as Brazilian forward Marquinhos signs By Press Association June 13, 2022, 4:26 pm Arsenal have been tracking 19-year-old Brazilian Marquinhos for some time (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have signed teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. The 19-year-old has agreed a "long-term contract" with the Premier League club. He made 33 first-team appearances during his time with Sao Paulo and was part of the squad which won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021. Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: "We're delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. Welcome, Marquinhos 🙌— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 13, 2022 "At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. "We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us." Marquinhos, whose transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, has represented his country at under-16 and under-17 level. He will travel to London in the coming weeks to join his new team-mates for pre-season training.