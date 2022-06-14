Golden State Warriors on verge of fourth NBA title in eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golden State Warriors on verge of fourth NBA title in eight years

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 6:40 am
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of claiming their fourth NBA championship in eight years (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of claiming their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

It was a game that looked perfectly set up for Boston to steal, with Steph Curry failing to hit a three-pointer for the first time in 233 games.

However Andrew Wiggins stepped up to fill the void, posting 26 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as well as being a much-needed presence in the paint both offensively and defensively.

The Warriors also received a boost from Klay Thompson, who drilled five three-pointers in a timely 21-point performance.

After an at-times ugly first two quarters saw the Warriors take a 51-39 lead into half-time, the Celtics roared out of the gates in the third with a run of eight straight threes to take the lead in the sixth minute 58-55.

Both teams remained neck-and-neck for the rest of the quarter, until Jordan Poole broke the game open with a buzzer-beater from deep.

It was all Golden State from there, with the Warriors outscoring the Celtics 29-20 in the fourth.

