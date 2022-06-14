UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 10:39 am
Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a “dangerous disconnect” between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change – and what governments are actually doing about it.

Mr Guterres said global greenhouse gas emissions need to drop by 45% this decade but are currently forecast to increase by 14%.

“We are witnessing a historic and dangerous disconnect: science and citizens are demanding ambitious and transformative climate action,” he said at a climate conference in Austria.

“Meanwhile many governments are dragging their feet. This inaction has grave consequences.”

Mr Guterres said Russia’s war in Ukraine risked worsening the crisis because major economies were “doubling down on fossil fuels” that are to blame for much of the emissions stoking global warming.

“New funding for fossil fuel exploration and production infrastructure is delusional,” he said in a video message to the Austrian World Summit, initiated by former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. “It will only further feed the scourge of war, pollution and climate catastrophe.”

Mr Guterres urged countries to instead end all coal use by 2040, with rich nations doing so by 2030, and focus on replacing fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy, such as solar and wind power.

“Renewables are the peace plan of the 21st century,” he said.

Schwarzenegger, who has long campaigned against environmental pollution, said the war in Ukraine is another reason to stop using fossil fuels.

Austria Climate
Arnold Schwarzenegger, live streamed from Toronto (Theresa Wey/AP)

He cited research showing that Europe paid Russia tens of billions of dollars for energy imports in the first two months of the year.

“No matter how you look at it, we have blood on our hands because we are financing the war,” said Schwarzenegger.

“We must do whatever it takes to eliminate our addiction to fossil fuels. We must be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Failure is no option here.”

