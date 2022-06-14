German court rejects bid to remove antisemitic pig sculpture on church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

German court rejects bid to remove antisemitic pig sculpture on church

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 1:29 pm
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)

A German federal court has rejected a Jewish man’s bid to have a 700-year-old antisemitic statue removed from a church where Martin Luther once preached.

The Federal Court of Justice upheld rulings by lower courts on the “Judensau”, or “Jew pig”, sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg — one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

As in those rulings, judges pointed to the addition in the 1980s of a memorial at the site.

The case went to federal judges after courts in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt ruled in 2019 and 2020 against plaintiff Michael Duellmann.

The church in Wittenberg (Jens Meyer/AP)

He had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people” that has “a terrible effect up to this day”, and has suggested moving it the nearby Luther House museum.

Placed on the church about 13ft above ground level, the sculpture depicts people identifiable as Jews suckling the teats of a sow while a rabbi lifts the animal’s tail.

In 1570, after the Protestant Reformation, an inscription referring to an anti-Jewish tract by Luther was added.

In 1988, a memorial was set into the ground below, referring to the persecution of Jews and the six million people who died during the Holocaust. A sign gives information about the sculpture in German and English.

The federal court found that, viewed in isolation, the original statue “derides and denigrates Judaism as a whole”, but that the parish remedied the legal situation by adding the memorial explaining its historical background.

That meant the parish had distanced itself from the “defamatory and antisemitic message” of the statue.

The statue is about 13ft above ground level (Jens Meyer/AP)

Despite the defamatory nature of the original statue, “the legal system does not demand its removal”, the federal court said.

It argued there was more than one way to remedy the problem, and a memorial pointing to the Christian church’s antisemitic mentality over centuries was one possibility.

Even if the church were considered not to have distanced itself sufficiently from the statue by adding the memorial, the court said, the plaintiff could not demand its removal. It said that in cases where there are several remedies to a legal problem, it is up to the party with the problem to choose one.

Germany’s main Jewish group argued for the memorial to be reworked, and the regional Lutheran bishop signalled that the church will do so.

The head of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, said the court’s decision to allow the statue to stay was understandable but argued that the memorial and sign do not contain “an unequivocal condemnation of the antisemitic sculpture”.

“Both the Wittenberg parish and the churches as a whole must find a clear and appropriate solution for handling antisemitic sculptures,” Mr Schuster said in a statement. “The defamation of Jews by the churches must belong in the past once and for all.”

Regional bishop Friedrich Kramer said the church would support “further development” of the memorial.

He said there is a consensus that the memorial and sign “today no longer satisfy the aspiration to break the effect” of the antisemitic statue.

“For us as a church, there can be no question that we face our history with all its misdeeds, and our handling of it,” he said.

Mr Duellmann told German news agency dpa that neither the federal nor the lower courts “really took seriously the propaganda effect, the poisoning effect on society” of the statue.

He plans to take the case to Germany’s highest court, the Federal Constitutional Court.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]