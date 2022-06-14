Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 1:27 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 2:08 pm
This booking photo provided by Volusia County Division Of Corrections shows Jeff Hardy. Hardy, a Pro wrestler, is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said. He was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday, June 13, 2022, after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver driving along Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach. (Volusia County Division Of Corrections via AP)
This booking photo provided by Volusia County Division Of Corrections shows Jeff Hardy. Hardy, a Pro wrestler, is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said. He was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday, June 13, 2022, after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver driving along Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach. (Volusia County Division Of Corrections via AP)

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early on Monday after Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

The county is home to Daytona Beach.

Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy in action (Alamy/PA)

Besides driving under the influence, Hardy faces charges of driving while a licence was revoked and violating restrictions placed on his driving licence.

Jail records show he was released on a 3,500 dollar (£2,900) bond.

Court records show that Hardy lives in Cameron, North Carolina.

He has had a more than two-decade career in the WWE, often teaming up with his brother Matt Hardy for matches. He now is on the roster of the All Elite Wrestling league.

