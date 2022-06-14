Turkish national airline to rebrand as Turkiye Hava Yollari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turkish national airline to rebrand as Turkiye Hava Yollari

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 1:55 pm
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Turkey has said its national airline will be rebranded as Turkiye Hava Yollari instead of Turkish Airlines as part of a push for the country to be known internationally as Turkiye.

Earlier this month, Ankara sent a letter to the United Nations formally registering the country’s name as Turkiye — as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish.

The country called itself Turkiye in 1923 after its declaration of independence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government said the name Turkiye better represents Turkish culture and values, although observers say the move is part of an effort to dissociate its name from the bird turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

“Turkey no longer exists. It is Turkiye,” Mr Erdogan said during a ceremony marking the launch of a new communications satellite.

He continued: “Turkiye Hava Yollari will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines.”

“Hava Yollari” is Turkish for airlines.

The UN and Nato have formally begun using Turkiye. Some high-ranking foreign dignitaries visiting Ankara have also made the switch.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg referred to the country as Turkiye during visits to Helsinki and Stockholm this week, as did Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The two countries are trying to overcome a Turkish objection to their bid to join the military alliance.

As a Nato ally, Ankara has the power to block their membership bids. The country accuses the two Nordic nations of backing Kurdish militant groups.

