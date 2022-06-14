Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho again after sealing Roma move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho again after sealing Roma move

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 2:46 pm
Nemanja Matic is reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma after spending five seasons at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Roma have announced the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic after his departure from Manchester United.

The 33-year-old Serbia international, who revealed in April that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, is reunited with former United boss Jose Mourinho for a third time.

Roma said in a statement on their official website: “The club is delighted to confirm the signing of Nemanja Matic.

“Matic, 33, has put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the Giallorossi that runs until 30 June 2023.”

Matic, who spent five years at United after joining from Chelsea, added: “I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my team-mates.

“Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone – making the decision to come here very straightforward.”

“I hope that by working together we are able to achieve some great things.”

Nemanja Matic, right, won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before joining Manchester United in 2017
Matic, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017 – the first under Mourinho – signed a new three-year deal with United in 2020, but the final year was optional.

He made over 100 Premier League appearances during his spell at Old Trafford after arriving from Chelsea for £40million in 2017, but started only 16 times last season.

Chelsea first signed him from Kosice in 2009, but he moved on to Benfica after limited game time in 2011 before returning to Stamford Bridge for £21m in 2014.

Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto added: “Nemanja brings with him to Roma not just a lot of quality on the pitch, but the vast experience he has gained from so many seasons in the Premier League and a focus and mentality that has consistently set him apart throughout his career.”

