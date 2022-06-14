Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 10:05 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 10:14 pm
Harry Kane’s side lost to Hungary (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary.

Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.

The second consecutive defeat to the Hungarians left England without a victory in four Nations League matches.

Southgate has credit in the bank after taking England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.

But his position has been questioned and, on whether Southgate was the right man, captain Kane told Channel 4: “Without any question. That’s not a question I should even be answering if I’m honest.”

The heavy loss at Molineux left England bottom of their Nations League group, having only scored one goal in four games.

Kane said: “It was a disappointing night. In the first half I thought we actually created enough chances to score but it’s kind of been the story of our Nations League so far, we haven’t quite had that cutting edge.

“The second half was unacceptable. Once we went 2-0 down, to concede when we did. We’ve not had a camp like this but it’s not time to panic, it’s time to keep our heads up.

“We’ll look forward to a break now and come back stronger in September.

Gareth Southgate
Harry Kane believes Gareth Southgate is the right man for England (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s our first big defeat in a long time. Our defence has been the structure behind our success over the last four or five years. It was a night to forget of course but we’ve got to take it on the chin and move forward.

“At the end of the day we’re preparing for what’s going to be a big World Cup. That’s the most important thing. We’ll learn from it.

“Let’s not forget where we’ve come from. We got to our first final in 60 years nearly and got to a semi-final of a World Cup compared to where we were in the last 50 years. It’s not time to panic.

“Of course we understand the frustration. We want to win every time we put on an England shirt. We’ve got to take it on the chin. We’re not going to be perfect every game.”

