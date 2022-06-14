Four-star Hungary humiliate England to take top spot their Nations League group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four-star Hungary humiliate England to take top spot their Nations League group

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 10:26 pm
Ten-man England slumped to a dismal 4-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nations League clash at Molineux.

A double from Roland Sallai and late efforts from Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag condemned Gareth Southgate’s side to a hefty loss and their fourth game without a win in Group A3 of the competition.

To compound the hosts’ misery, defender John Stones was sent off for a second bookable offence eight minutes from time.

Germany Italy Nations League Soccer
Timo Werner was among the scorers as Germany thrashed Italy (Martin Meissner/AP)

It was also a humiliating night for European champions Italy, who were thrashed 5-2 by Germany in Monchengladbach.

Joshua Kimmich began the rout after 10 minutes before an Ilkay Gundogan penalty, a Thomas Muller effort and a quickfire double from Chelsea’s Timo Werner. Italy’s consolations came from Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.

The results put Hungary top of the group, a point ahead of Germany and two above Italy, with England three points adrift at the bottom.

Memphis Depay scored an injury-time winner as Holland denied a Wales side that thought they had snatched a draw in Rotterdam.

Goals from Noa Lang and Cody Gakpo put the Dutch 2-0 up inside 23 minutes but Brennan Johnson pulled one back in the Group A4 clash soon after.

A penalty from Gareth Bale levelled it at 2-2 after the 90 minutes were up but there was still time for Depay to have the final word.

The other match in the group saw Belgium beat Poland 1-0 in Warsaw with a 16th-minute goal from Michy Batshuayi.

Armenia Scotland Nations League Soccer
Che Adams helped Scotland to a big away win with his goal in Armenia (Hakob Berberyan/AP)

Scotland came from behind to beat Armenia 4-1 in their Group B1 encounter in Yerevan.

Vahan Bichakhchyan got the hosts off to a fine start but Scotland turned the game around with a Stuart Armstrong double.

John McGinn and Che Adams added to the score after the break and Armenia finished with 10 men after Arman Hovhannisyan was sent off.

The Republic of Ireland held group leaders Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in Lodz.

Nathan Collins put the Irish ahead just before the half-hour with Artem Dovbyk equalising early in the second half.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Group B3 leaders Bosnia came from 2-1 down to beat Finland 3-2 in Zenica while Stefan Mugosa hit a hat-trick to fire Montenegro to a 3-0 win in Romania.

Kaan Ayhan and Hakan Calhanoglu scored to ensure Turkey maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C1 with a 2-0 win over Lithuania while Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands played out a 2-2 draw.

In Group D1, Vladislavs Gutkovskis scored both goals as Latvia beat Liechtenstein 2-0 and Moldova edged out Andorra 2-1.

