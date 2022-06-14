The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 10:44 pm
England suffered a chastening defeat to Hungary (Nick Potts/PA)
England suffered a chastening defeat to Hungary (Nick Potts/PA)

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux.

England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.

Fans chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at Gareth Southgate on a miserable night for England.

“It’s shocking,” Joe Cole said on Channel 4. “The performance tonight was shocking, the players weren’t at it.

Zsolt Nagy scores
England were hammered at Molineux (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have to accept that. There was no cohesion. The attitude was wrong from the start. They weren’t at it, it wasn’t aggressive.

“From the fans, I understand the reaction but we have to put some perspective on it. Gareth Southgate does know what he’s doing. He’s taken the team to two semi-finals, he’s the most successful manager since Alf Ramsey. That’s factual.

“Tonight was dreadful. They’ll get a dressing down and they’ll feel sorry for themselves but put some perspective on it.”

Eni Aluko said players were obviously tired after a long Premier League season, but said the result was unacceptable.

“There’s no excuse,” she said. “With all respect to Hungary we should never be losing 4-0 to Hungary.

“This is a team that reached the finals of a Euros and should be going to the World Cup and should be pushing to get to another final.

“There were some unacceptable individual performances. We talk about the tiredness of the team coming off a gruelling Premier League but there’s no excuse.

“Players are tired but you can’t accept that kind of result going into a World Cup if you want to try to win it.”

Ashley Cole, who has been working with England’s Under-21s, added: “Too many players were off it. With this group of players over the past two years, you’ve seen they’ve taken responsibility and they’ve taken it on the chin when they’ve not performed.

Gareth Southgate appears dejected
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in four Nations League games (Nick Potts/PA)

“That wasn’t the level or the standard that is expected so when they look in the mirror they’ll know they were way off it.

“Do that have a few excuses? Yes. They came up against a Hungary team who were very hungry and had desire. I don’t know when they last won here. 1963?

“It was a big occasion for them and I thought they played well, they were well organised and very disciplined and they made it hard for England.

“They had three or four guys off their game and they got punished.”

Ex-England defender Jamie Carragher believes Southgate is still the right man to be in charge.

The former Liverpool player tweeted: “‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ shut up you clowns.

“This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966.

“Also this idea that Southgate is holding this group back is nonsense, this squad is no better than 2004/6 1996/98.

“Southgate has overachieved albeit with favourable draws. Rest up boys & come back to your normal level.”

Former England defender Gary Neville felt the season should have ended by now.

He tweeted: “How is football still being played? Just doesn’t feel right in a non-tournament summer at all!

“Sympathy for the fans and for the players. This isn’t right. Players/Coaches will have to collectively come together to start to influence the programme to get that clear break.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]