New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson to miss final Test with back problem

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 6:32 am
New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will miss the final Test against England at Headingley due to a stress reaction in his back (Adam Davy/PA Images).
New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson will miss the final Test against England later this month after suffering a stress reaction in his back.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury while bowling on day three of the second Test, which ended on Tuesday as England completed a thrilling final-day run chase to take victory by five wickets, moving 2-0 up in the series.

Jamieson had batted on the morning of the final day but, hampered by his injury, was one of two early victims for Stuart Broad as New Zealand left the hosts chasing 299 for victory in the second innings.

He will now return home to New Zealand, where it is expected he will need four to six weeks of rest before starting a rehabilitation process, ruling him out until at least September.

“It’s always sad to see players forced to leave a tour early with injury,” coach Gary Stead said.

“Kyle had played such a big role in the first Test at Lord’s and I know how disappointed he was to have had his involvement in the second Test curtailed.

“He’s obviously a huge asset for us and we’ll be making sure we are patient with his recovery to ensure he returns fully fit with plenty more important cricket still to come later this year.”

Blair Tickner, who took part in New Zealand’s early tour games, has been called into the squad and will travel to the UK before the final Test starts at Headingley on June 23.

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson, pictured celebrating taking an England wicket, will miss the final Test at Headingley due to a back problem (Adam Davy/PA Images).

New Zealand have also added Dane Cleaver to their squad after wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher was ruled out with a hamstring strain which will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

“It’s exciting for Blair and Dane to be joining us for the final Test at Headingley next week,” Stead added.

“Blair was with us for the first part of the tour and his skills will be a valuable asset to the squad.

“It will be Dane’s first experience with the Test side and I know he can’t wait to get here and soak it up.”

