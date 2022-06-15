Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 7:23 am
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away (Kin Cheung/AP)

A landmark floating restaurant that fed Cantonese cuisine and seafood to the Queen, Tom Cruise and millions of other diners has been towed from Hong Kong’s harbour.

The parent company of Jumbo Floating Restaurant could not find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain it after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

The massive floating restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace in the Aberdeen Harbour, was known for its Cantonese cuisine and seafood dishes.

It received more than 30 million guests since its establishment in 1976.

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away (Kin Cheung/AP)

But Jumbo Floating Restaurant was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic, and all staff were laid off.

Parent company Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said it had become a financial burden to shareholders, as millions of Hong Kong dollars were spent on inspection and maintenance of the floating restaurant every year even though the restaurant was not in operation.

“We do not foresee that (Jumbo Floating Restaurant) can resume business in the immediate future,” the company said.

It said potential deals to keep the restaurant open were thwarted by the high operating costs.

Tugboats towed the restaurant away on Tuesday but it was not clear where it will berth next.

The company planned to move it to a lower-cost site where maintenance could still be conducted.

The restaurant being towed away
Tugboats towed the restaurant away on Tuesday but it was not clear where it will berth next (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had previously rejected suggestions to bail out the restaurant, despite calls from politicians to preserve the iconic landmark.

Ms Lam said last month that the government had no plans to invest taxpayers’ money into the restaurant as the government was “not good” at running such premises.

Some Hong Kong residents recalled the heyday of Jumbo Kingdom, and expressed disappointment in seeing the restaurant go.

It was famed for its lavish banquet meals, with dishes such as roasted suckling pig, lobster and double-boiled bird’s nest, a Chinese delicacy.

Wong Chi-wah, a boat operator in the harbour, said that in the glory days of the Jumbo Floating Restaurant in the 1990s, flocks of Japanese tourists would visit the restaurants.

“The streets were full of parked vehicles as visitors arrived in big groups,” he said.

Encore Sin, 71, said Hong Kong was losing something unique: “If the restaurant leaves today, there is definitely a sense of loss, not just for people who live around this area but for the whole of Hong Kong.

“Over the past few decades, I’ve been to many places around the world to take photographs, but where else in the world are there such floating restaurants? I don’t think there are any left.”

