James Patterson apologises for claiming white male authors experience racism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

James Patterson apologises for claiming white male authors experience racism

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 2:13 pm
US author James Patterson has apologised for claiming that white male writers having issues finding work is a “form of racism” (PA)
US author James Patterson has apologised for claiming that white male writers having issues finding work is a “form of racism” (PA)

US author James Patterson has apologised for claiming that white male writers having issues finding work is a “form of racism”.

The 75-year-old made the comments in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, saying he thinks it is hard for white men to get writing opportunities in various fields.

He is quoted as saying it is “just another form of racism”, adding: “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Following the remarks, Patterson faced a backlash from the public and fellow authors on social media, with some noting he earned, according to Forbes, 80 million US dollars (£66.3 million) in 2020.

Business magazine Forbes also classified him as “America’s highest paid author” in 2020, having sold nearly five million books in the US between June 2019 and 2020.

Responding to the backlash, Patterson posted a statement on his Twitter, saying: “I apologise for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.

“I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers.

“Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard — in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

James Patterson will attend the crime writing festival
James Patterson has collaborated with famous faces including Dolly Parton and Bill Clinton (Rankin/PA)

Patterson is one of the world’s most successful authors, having reportedly sold nearly 450 million books.

His best known work is The Women’s Murder Club series and his Alex Cross series, which follows a black detective who deals with threats to his family and the city of Washington DC.

He currently has two books on the New York Times bestseller list for hardcover fiction, including the 22nd book in his Women’s Murder Club series with his co-writer Maxine Paetro.

Also on the list is his new thriller Run Rose Run, written with Dolly Parton, which is being adapted for the big screen – with the country singer due to star.

The author has also previously collaborated with former US President Bill Clinton on two political thriller novels.

He recently penned his first memoir, titled James Patterson by James Patterson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal