Rory McIlroy backed for US Open glory by Sandy Lyle following Canadian Open win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy backed for US Open glory by Sandy Lyle following Canadian Open win

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 4:17 pm
Rory McIlroy has won four majors, including the 2011 US Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rory McIlroy has won four majors, including the 2011 US Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rory McIlroy has been backed for US Open glory by fellow Briton Sandy Lyle following his timely triumph at the Canadian Open.

The Northern Irishman will tee off at Brookline Country Club buoyed by clinching the 21st PGA Tour crown of his career in Ontario last weekend.

Two-time major winner Lyle expects McIlory to be brimming with confidence going into the showpiece tournament in Massachusetts, which begins on Thursday.

Sandy Lyle was impressed with Rory McIlroy's performance at the Canadian Open
Sandy Lyle was impressed with Rory McIlroy’s performance at the Canadian Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

“US Open’s are tough but McIlroy, obviously winning in Canada, that couldn’t have happened at a better time for him,” Lyle told the PA news agency.

“He needed that boost. You can’t go into a drug store and buy that boost of energy, of confidence, it has to be earned and that’s through winning.

“And that’s what he did really well, he looked like he enjoyed it.

“If I was going to put money down, I’d pick McIlroy right now because of momentum of winning.

“(Scottie) Scheffler would be right behind and Dustin Johnson would be next.”

McIlroy, 33, previously won the US Open in 2011.

The build-up to the 122nd edition, which runs until Sunday, has been dominated by discussions about the LIV Golf tour.

The controversial £200m Saudi Arabian-funded invitational series started last week at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead.

Four-time major winner McIlroy opposes the rebel circuit and has expressed disappointment at players who have made U-turns to join, while also reiterating his commitment to the PGA Tour.

Despite that stance, Lyle – who won the Open Championship in 1985 and the Masters three years later – believes McIlory would be the top target for LIV organisers seeking further high-profile recruits.

“He might be the one that would be hit with the Saudi thing, the carrot under your nose, money-wise – and Tiger (Woods) as well,” said the 64-year-old Lyle.

“He would be the number one that they would want – they would want someone like Rory McIlroy to play.

“But I think he’s looked at all the ins and outs, and the dos and don’ts and the don’t knows – there are a lot of don’t knows.

Rory McIlroy was crowned US Open Champion in 2011
Rory McIlroy was crowned US Open Champion in 2011 (Stephen Wilson/PA)

“Yes, there’s big money. But there are a lot of don’t knows in the longevity of it, how it’s going to unfold.

“It’s a bit like a court case, it could go on for another year, it could go on for another five years. We don’t know the outcome.”

:: Sandy Lyle is supporting The 150th Open Championship Claret Jug Tour, in partnership with HSBC UK. The tour will visit schools, golf clubs, city centres and HSBC branches across the UK and Ireland, finishing at St Andrews for The 150th Open in July.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal