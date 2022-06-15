Russian opposition leader Navalny confirms prison move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian opposition leader Navalny confirms prison move

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 6:15 pm
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears from prison on a video link (Vladimir Kondrashov/AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears from prison on a video link (Vladimir Kondrashov/AP)

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has confirmed he was transferred to another prison and is in quarantine.

Mr Navalny wrote on the Telegram messaging app that he was moved to the maximum security IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region village of Melekhovo, about 155 miles east of Moscow.

Mr Navalny, the most determined political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, previously was held at the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region.

The facility in the town of Pokrov stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its especially strict inmate routines, which include standing at attention for hours. IK-6 is located about 100 miles to its east.

“My space travel continues,” Mr Navalny wrote on Wednesday. “I’ve moved from ship to ship.”

Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

He said he was confined in a “strict regime” and in quarantine, but did not say why or what his conditions were.

Mr Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

He received a two-and-a-half-year sentence for allegedly violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia.

In March, Mr Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as a politically motivated attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

The new conviction was part of a Kremlin crackdown on Mr Navalny’s supporters, other opposition activists and independent journalists that appeared aimed at stifling dissent.

Mr Navalny’s close associates have faced criminal charges and many have left Russia.

Russian authorities shut down his group’s political infrastructure — an anti-corruption foundation and a nationwide network of offices — by labelling it as an extremist organisation.

