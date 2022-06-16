Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 2:44 am
Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding (Alamy/PA)
Britney Spears thanks Versace for making her look like a ‘princess’ for wedding (Alamy/PA)

Britney Spears has thanked the team of dress-makers at Versace for turning her into a “real-life princess” for her wedding day.

The singer shared a video of the process online, revealing that over 700 hand stitches had gone into tailoring and crafting the dress.

The garment was crafted in a delicate white silk cady and featured a portrait neckline wrapped around the shoulders, coming together with a stream of pearl buttons.

Spears, 40, married long-term partner Sam Asghari at her Los Angeles home last Thursday.

The ceremony was a private affair and invitees included famous faces including Paris Hilton, Madonna and Donatella Versace herself, who is a personal friend of the couple.

“The happiest day seeing @britneyspears marry @samasghari. Seeing them both in Versace for their special day makes me so proud,” Versace wrote on social media following the wedding.

The wedding day was somewhat blighted by Spear’s former husband Jason Alexander, who arrived unannounced at the property with the intention of “crashing” the event.

Alexander, who is remanded in prison, was denied a request to reduce his 100,000 (£82,000) bail on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal