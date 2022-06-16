Jon Rahm knows perfection not necessary for major success as he defends US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jon Rahm knows perfection not necessary for major success as he defends US Open

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 4:33 am
Jon Rahm defends his US Open title at Brookline (Charles Krupa/AP)
Jon Rahm defends his US Open title at Brookline (Charles Krupa/AP)

Jon Rahm got the defence of his US Open title under way on Thursday with a reminder that perfection is not necessary for major success.

Rahm birdied the final two holes at Torrey Pines last year to snatch victory by a single shot from Louis Oosthuizen, but the Ryder Cup star learnt recently that his closing 67 may not have been quite as good as he thought it was.

“It’s easy to think you need to be playing perfect golf,” Rahm recalled before teeing off at Brookline at 0718 local time (1218BST) alongside Open champion Collin Morikawa and 2021 US Amateur winner James Piot.

Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm drives from the fifth tee during a practice round ahead of the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“I remember watching my highlights of Sunday last year, and I thought I played one of the best rounds of my life, and I kept thinking I cannot believe how many fairway bunkers I hit that day, how many greens I missed and how many putts I missed.

“You know, it’s golf, and that’s how it is. You truly don’t have to play perfect, and that’s I think the best lesson I can take from that.

“There’s no extra pressure (as defending champion). It’s pretty much the same as it’s always been with the different factor being that I’ve already won a major so I feel like a lot of the pressure I used to put on myself is not really there.

“I feel like I can enjoy it a little bit more and know that you don’t need to do anything special to get it done.”

Which other players are making headlines?

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson signs autographs for fans after a practice round for the US Open (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Rory McIlroy has been made favourite to win his first major title since 2014 on the back of his RBC Canadian Open victory on Sunday, but most eyes will be on Phil Mickelson as he celebrates his 52nd birthday during Thursday’s first round. Mickelson has become the figurehead of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series which is causing a split in the game and the reaction of the vocal Boston fans will be fascinating.

Key tee times (all BST)

1218 Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, James Piot
1240 Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele
1814 Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau
1836 Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson
1847 Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen

Weather forecast

Cool and mostly clear overnight into Thursday morning with the low temperature nearing the mid 50s. Cloud cover looks to build back in for Thursday while south to southwest winds offer warmer temperatures on Friday. Winds still capable of gusting over 20 mph at times will transition west and north for the weekend, with cooler and drier air settling back in.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal