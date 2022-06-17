Gunman held after shooting in Alabama church leaves two dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gunman held after shooting in Alabama church leaves two dead

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 7:28 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 1:59 pm
Church members console each other after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church in Alabama (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A gunman has opened fire at a dinner at a suburban Alabama church, killing two members and wounding a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers got a call on Thursday evening reporting an active gunman at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, said Police Captain Shane Ware.

A suspect was detained and the wounded victim was being treated in hospital, he said at a press conference late on Thursday.

Police declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack.

Church Shooting
Police barricade off the area (Butch Dill/AP)

The event was a “Boomers Potluck” gathering inside the church, said messages posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev John Burruss, the pastor.

He said he was in Greece on a pilgrimage with a group of members and trying to get back to Alabama.

“More than anything, I ask your prayers for our community, especially those who are injured and the families of the deceased,” he wrote.

“These are the pillars of our community, and I cannot begin to fathom how painful this is for our entire church, and the larger community.”

The shooting happened just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in southern California.

It came nearly seven years to the day after a white supremacist killed nine people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

The shooting happened at a church in Vestavia Hills (Butch Dill/AP)

In Vestavia Hills, investigators remained at the scene for hours past nightfall, with yellow police tape cordoning off the church complex and emergency police and fire vehicles with flashing lights blocking the route to the church.

The FBI, US Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives dispatched agents to the scene.

“It is shocking. Saint Stephen’s is a community built on love and prayers and grace and they are going to come together,” the Rev Kelley Hudlow, an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Alabama, told broadcast outlet WBRC.

“People of all faiths are coming together to pray to hope for healing.”

She said supportive messages were coming in from all over the US and the world. “We need everybody out there. Pray, think, meditate and send love to this community because we are going to need all of it,” she said.

Church members gather for a prayer circle (Butch Dill/AP)

There have been several high-profile shootings in May and June, starting with a racist attack on May 14 that killed 10 black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The following week, a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Saturday thousands of people rallied in the US and at the National Mall in Washington to renew calls for stricter gun control measures. Survivors of mass shootings and other incidents of gun violence lobbied legislators and gave evidence on Capitol Hill earlier this month.

Alabama governor Kay Ivey issued a statement late on Thursday lamenting what she called the shocking and tragic loss of life.

Although she said she was glad to hear the suspect was in custody, she wrote: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”

Vestavia Hills is a residential community just south east of Birmingham, one of Alabama’s two most populous cities.

