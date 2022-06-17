Pilot rescued by paddleboarders after crashing into Texas lake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pilot rescued by paddleboarders after crashing into Texas lake

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 1:05 pm
A plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin, Texas, on Thursday June 16, 2022. Medics responded to the scene, where they found the plane’s sole occupant. He was hospitalized with potentially serious injuries. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin, Texas, on Thursday June 16, 2022. Medics responded to the scene, where they found the plane’s sole occupant. He was hospitalized with potentially serious injuries. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A pilot has crashed a small plane into a Texas lake and was helped to shore by paddleboarders, officials said.

The flier, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, was on a test flight on Thursday afternoon when the crash occurred, officials said.

He was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

The pilot had reported mechanical issues and was forced to land in Lady Bird Lake in central Austin, a Texas Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said.

The plane had just come out of routine maintenance.

A bystander, Nicholas Compton, told Austin TV station KXAN that he heard a paddleboarder shout that a plane had landed in the water.

Mr Compton said he then helped bring the pilot to shore.

“I was expecting to see something much worse than a man still alive floating so I was very relieved to see that he was still conscious,” he added.

“So it wasn’t much thinking except just getting him to the shore to medical services.”

