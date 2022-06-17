French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

French film titan Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 6:52 pm
Jean-Louis Trintignant (Francois Mori/AP)
Jean-Louis Trintignant (Francois Mori/AP)

French film legend and amateur racing car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film A Man And A Woman half a century ago, and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died aged 91.

He died at his home in south-west France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him on Thursday before his death.

French news reports said Trintignant had cancer.

In a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in more than 100 films.

France Obit Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant is presented with the Palme d’Or award for Love at Cannes in 2012 (Lionel Cironneau/AP)

He was one of France’s premier actors in the post-war era and one of the last remaining performers of his generation.

Tributes poured in after his death was announced on Friday.

Born on December 11, 1930 in Piolenc in southern France, Trintignant started acting in the theatre but gained broader fame in cinema, notably starring with Brigitte Bardot in And God Created Woman in 1956.

He starred in Italian films and several films by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, most famously A Man And A Woman in 1966, which won the Oscar for best foreign film.

Trintignant played a racing car driver, a passion he pursued off-screen, in a complex romance alongside Anouk Aimee.

Trintignant continued acting on stage and on screen into his 80s, and earned new international attention in Michael Haneke’s 2013 Oscar-winning drama Amour, a raw depiction of an aging couple after one of them has a stroke.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]