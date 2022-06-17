Matt Fitzpatrick revels in his new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Matt Fitzpatrick revels in his new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 7:58 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick was in contention for the second straight major at the halfway stage of the US Open (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick was in contention for the second straight major at the halfway stage of the US Open (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Matt Fitzpatrick revelled in his new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters as he played his way into contention for the second major in succession.

A month after finishing fifth in the US PGA Championship, a battling second round of 70 gave Fitzpatrick a halfway total of two under par in the 122nd US Open at Brookline, the scene of his US Amateur triumph in 2013.

And it was achieved partly in thanks to his increased length off the tee, the 27-year-old from Sheffield averaging 317.7 yards in driving distance, two yards ahead of playing partner and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick waits to putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the US Open at Brookline (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“It was a little bit weird,” Fitzpatrick admitted.

“I’ll be honest, when I saw I was playing with DJ, part of me was thinking, ‘Don’t try and go after it when DJ hits’. Like, don’t try and keep up, because I know I’ve got some extra length.

“Hitting the drives I hit this week so far and seeing where he’s hit his has been quite eye-opening for me. It’s great for me to give me more confidence going into the rest of the year, the next five years.

“I’ve just got to try and hopefully just take advantage more of it. If now on paper I’m hitting it past DJ, you look at the success he’s had, if I can emulate that, then I’ll be a very happy man.”

Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson watches his shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the US Open (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Fitzpatrick played in the final group in the fourth round of the US PGA last month, but carded a closing 73 to miss out on the play-off between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris by two shots.

The tie for fifth was still Fitzpatrick’s best result in a major and he makes no secret of his desire to win one, or more, of the game’s biggest titles.

“They’re what’s important,” he added. “Me and my manager, we’ve made our own category of legends of the game and said if you’ve got six majors you’re a legend.

“That’s how important the majors are; you are sort of put up on this pedestal of where the greats are. At the end of the day you only get four attempts a year, and that’s if you’re in them.

“To win one is extra special, and to win one is also extra impressive given that there’s so few of them, and that’s why Tiger (Woods, with 15) and Jack (Nicklaus, 18) are the best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal