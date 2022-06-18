German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 4:18 pm
Tino Chrupalla, congratulates Alice Weidel at the AfD’s federal party conference following her election as the party’s co-leader (dpa via AP)
Tino Chrupalla, congratulates Alice Weidel at the AfD’s federal party conference following her election as the party’s co-leader (dpa via AP)

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has elected two prominent figures to lead the party for the next two years, after one of its co-chairs quit in January saying it had become too radical.

Delegates voted for AfD’s remaining co-chair, Tino Chrupalla, to head the party together with parliamentary caucus leader Alice Weidel.

The vote became necessary after Euro-MP Joerg Meuthen stepped down from the leadership in January, warning that the party risked being driven into “total isolation and ever further toward the political edge” with its current course.

Mr Meuthen was the party’s third leader to quit since Alternative for Germany was founded in 2013.

Alice Weidel
AfD’s Alice Weidel, centre, answers journalists’ questions after her election (dpa via AP)

All cited extremist tendencies within the party that have also made it the subject of scrutiny by Germany’s domestic intelligence service.

Initially formed in opposition to the euro currency, the party swung to the right in 2015 to capitalise on resentment against migrants and entered the federal parliament for the first time in 2017.

Lately, it has vocally opposed almost all pandemic restrictions and western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The party received just over 10% of the vote in last year’s national election.

Delegates at AfD’s congress in the eastern town of Riesa also voted Friday in favour of changing its statutes so that in future the party can be headed by a single leader.

The proposal was championed by Bjoern Hoecke, the party’s leader in Thuringia state, who is considered to be on the extreme right of the party and has espoused revisionist views of Germany’s Nazi past.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal