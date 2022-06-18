Rory McIlroy battles to remain in contention after breezy conditions at US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy battles to remain in contention after breezy conditions at US Open

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 10:20 pm
Rory McIlroy covered his opening seven holes in three over par (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Rory McIlroy covered his opening seven holes in three over par (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Rory McIlroy faced an uphill battle to remain in contention for the 122nd US Open as breezy conditions played havoc in the third round at Brookline.

McIlroy began the day just a shot off the lead shared by Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen, but covered his opening seven holes in three over par to slip five behind world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Seeking his fifth major title and a first since 2014, McIlroy got away with a pulled drive on the first, only to drop shots on the second, third and sixth after failing to get up and down from off the green.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy missed a putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP)

Scheffler had made the ideal start with a birdie on the first, holing from 20 feet after a superb approach from a fairway bunker.

The Masters champion promptly bogeyed the second and had to hole from five feet to avoid further damage after missing the green off the tee and with his chip from the rough, but birdied the third from close range following a stunning approach.

The best was yet to come however, Scheffler holing out from 102 yards for an eagle on the par-five eighth, his third shot bouncing twice before spinning back into the cup.

At six under par Scheffler enjoyed a one-shot lead over Ryder Cup team-mate Morikawa, who holed from 25 feet to salvage a bogey on the fourth and then birdied the short par-four fifth.

Aaron Wise and Patrick Rodgers were a shot further back, Rodgers having chipped in for eagle on the eighth in the group ahead of Scheffler.

Despite having won the Open last year and the US PGA Championship in 2020, Morikawa had held a share of the halfway lead in a major for the first time as he looked to create history with a third victory in just his 11th start.

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa looked to create history with a third victory in just his 11th start (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Since the first Masters was held in 1934 the fastest any player has got to three major wins is 12 starts, the late Australian Peter Thomson doing so courtesy of his hat-trick of Open titles from 1954-56.

A victory this weekend would also give Morikawa the third leg of the career grand slam and leave him, like McIlroy, needing to win the Masters to join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in golf’s most prestigious club.

Sixty four players had made the halfway cut at three over par, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia among those to miss out by a single shot.

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry narrowly missed the cut at the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Lowry found himself on the wrong side of the draw, with those playing early on Thursday and late on Friday averaging 1.6 strokes lower than the other half of the field.

And the 2019 Open champion was not impressed to see some of the greens apparently being watered during play on Friday, writing “In what stratosphere is this fair USGA” over an Instagram image of staff spraying the 13th green.

Those who did make the cut were separated by just eight shots and are no doubt all still eyeing the record first prize of 3.15million US dollars (£2.58m), 850,000 dollars (£695,000) less than the individual winner’s cheque in last week’s first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club.

