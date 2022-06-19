Matt Fitzpatrick channels his Brookline history as he seeks first major title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Fitzpatrick channels his Brookline history as he seeks first major title

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 1:52 am Updated: June 19, 2022, 5:26 am
Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous success at Brookline gives him the edge over his rivals heading into the final round of the 122nd US Open (Kenny Smith/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous success at Brookline gives him the edge over his rivals heading into the final round of the 122nd US Open (Kenny Smith/PA)

Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous success at Brookline gives him the edge over his rivals heading into the final round of the 122nd US Open.

Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at the same Massachusetts venue, Fitzpatrick shares the 54-hole lead with American Will Zalatoris, a shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Adam Hadwin are two shots off the pace, with Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen another stroke back and the last of just nine players in red figures.

“I certainly think it gives me an edge over the others,” Fitzpatrick said of his US Amateur win. “I genuinely do believe that. It’s a real positive moment in my career. It kind of kickstarted me.

“To come back here and play so well again, it kind of just gives me growing confidence round by round.”

Fitzpatrick also contested the fourth round of the US PGA from the final group at Southern Hills last month, a closing 73 meaning he missed out on the play-off between Zalatoris and Justin Thomas by two shots.

“I didn’t have my A-game that day and I felt like if I played anything like my A-game, B-game, whatever, I would have been in even better contention,” the 27-year-old said.

McIlroy’s chances of a fifth major title and first since 2014 looked to be disappearing when he played his first six holes in three over par, but a brilliant display of putting on the back nine kept the leaders in his sights.

“It’s been a long time since I won a major but I remember the feeling and I want that feeling again,” McIlroy said. “I am one great round of golf away from doing it and that’s all I have to focus on.”

McIlroy admitted he enjoyed a huge slice of luck in being allowed a free drop from a grandstand following a wild drive on the 18th, adding: “When I saw it up there, I was, like, oh, no.

“Then I saw the rules official standing beside it and she said ‘well, you can get relief if you think you can get your ball from where it is back around and in line with the pin’. I said ‘well, I can hit a draw pretty good, so, yeah, I think I can do that’.

“I still had to hit a pretty big draw around that tree, but it was a huge break. If that grandstand hadn’t have been there, I’m sort of just chipping out and five was probably the score I would have made.

“I felt like a couple of bad breaks on the front nine, so that break on 18 definitely made up for them.”

