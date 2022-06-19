Matt Fitzpatrick leads US Open into final day as he closes in on Boston double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Matt Fitzpatrick leads US Open into final day as he closes in on Boston double

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 5:02 am Updated: June 19, 2022, 6:58 am
Matt Fitzpatrick is seeking a first major title in the 122nd US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick is seeking a first major title in the 122nd US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous triumph at Brookline will give him the edge as he seeks a first major title in the 122nd US Open.

Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at the same venue, Fitzpatrick shares the lead heading into the final round of the year’s third major with American Will Zalatoris, a shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Adam Hadwin are two shots off the pace at the Country Club, with Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen another stroke back and the last of just nine players in red figures.

“I certainly think it gives me an edge over the others,” Fitzpatrick said of his US Amateur win in 2013. “I genuinely do believe that. It’s a real positive moment in my career. It kind of kickstarted me.

“To come back here and play so well again, it kind of just gives me growing confidence round by round.”

Fitzpatrick also contested the fourth round of the US PGA from the final group at Southern Hills last month, a closing 73 meaning he missed out on the play-off between Zalatoris and Justin Thomas by two shots.

“I didn’t have my A-game that day and I felt like if I played anything like my A-game, B-game, whatever, I would have been in even better contention,” the 27-year-old added.

McIlroy’s chances of a fifth major title and first since 2014 looked to be disappearing when he played his first six holes in three over par, but a brilliant display of putting on the back nine kept the leaders in his sights.

“It’s been a long time since I won a major but I remember the feeling and I want that feeling again,” McIlroy said. “I am one great round of golf away from doing it and that’s all I have to focus on.”

Round of the day

Will Zalatoris moved into a share of the lead with a superb 67, which included just one bogey on a testing day.

Shot of the day

World number one Scottie Scheffler enjoyed a two-shot lead after holing out from 102 yards for an eagle on the eighth.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray confirms how much McIlroy relied on his putter on Saturday to remain in contention.

Toughest hole

The par-four 10th played as the toughest hole for the first time, with just four birdies, 25 bogeys and four double bogeys contributing to a scoring average of 4.547.

Easiest hole

The par-five 14th was the easiest hole for the first time, despite measuring over 600 yards, thanks to playing downwind. However, one eagle and 15 birdies meant that in only just played under its par with a scoring average of 4.906.

Key tee times (all BST)

1912 Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
1923 Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin
1934 Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm
1945 Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

Weather forecast

Overnight the scattered rain showers combined with a low of 50 degrees will make it feel more like autumn in New England than the middle of the summer. Rain showers taper off heading into Sunday afternoon, but an overhead cloud deck will keep temperatures in the 60s for the coolest day of the week.

