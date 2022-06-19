Danish ex-foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen dies at 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Danish ex-foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen dies at 80

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 3:20 pm
Former foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen poses for a photo, in Frederiksberg, Denmark, in 2021 (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)
Former foreign minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen poses for a photo, in Frederiksberg, Denmark, in 2021 (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Uffe Elleman-Jensen, Denmark’s foreign minister for more than 10 years and considered one of the Nordic region’s key politicians in the end phase of the Cold War, has died aged 80.

The conservative-liberal Venstre party, which Mr Ellemann-Jensen led from 1984-1998, said in a brief statement on Sunday that he died overnight “after a long illness”.

The cause of death was not immediately given.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that Mr Ellemann-Jensen, foreign minister from 1982 until 1993, was “a sharp politician”, a great personality and “a man with great courage”.

“He skilfully represented our country during the Cold War,” Ms Frederiksen said, stressing that Mr Ellemann-Jensen insisted Denmark should remain committed to Nato’s common policies and called for maintaining close trans-Atlantic ties between Europe and the United States.

“Now that war is back on the European continent, his voice for a strong, secure and democratic Europe seems clearer than ever,” she added.

Mr Ellemann-Jensen is survived by his wife, Alice Vestergaard, their four children and 10 grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal