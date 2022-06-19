Back-to-back titles for Beatriz Haddad Maia as Zhang Shuai retires in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Back-to-back titles for Beatriz Haddad Maia as Zhang Shuai retires in Birmingham

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 4:42 pm
Beatriz Haddad Maia with the trophy in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Beatriz Haddad Maia with the trophy in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

An emotional Beatriz Haddad Maia made it back-to-back grass-court titles when opponent Zhang Shuai retired at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

After rain washed out play on Saturday, the semi-finals and final were both held on Sunday, with Haddad Maia and Zhang making it through to the final via tough battles against Simona Halep and Sorana Cirstea, respectively.

Zhang made the better start but Brazilian Haddad Maia, who also lifted the trophy in Nottingham last week, fought back and had taken a 5-4 lead when the Chinese player called for the trainer for treatment to her neck and decided she was unable to continue.

Speaking on court, Zhang, who also played a doubles match indoors on Saturday, said: “It was really tough to play after two-and-a-half-hour singles and also I played already seven matches this week.

“I’m really tired. Really tough to play indoor hard court and back to grass. My body is not working any more. Sorry.”

Haddad Maia will climb to a career-high ranking of 29 on Monday, meaning she will be seeded for Wimbledon, and she tearfully paid tribute to her team.

In 2020, the 26-year-old was given a 10-month doping ban despite a panel accepting her positive test was the result of a contaminated supplement and that she bore no significant fault.

Beatriz Haddad Maia on her way to the title in Birmingham
Beatriz Haddad Maia on her way to the title in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Haddad Maia said: “We came from a title last week and it wasn’t enough. They were pushing me, trying to break the limits and be stronger every single day. I wouldn’t have this trophy without them.

“Nobody knows what we went through the last two years. It was something that I couldn’t explain. One year ago I was playing a final in a (bottom tier) 25K (tournament).

“If I didn’t have this power, this determination, it would be impossible. I’m really happy that I’m here with everybody here watching me play. Everything I passed through in my life just made me feel stronger.”

Ons Jabeur, right, helps opponent Belinda Bencic after she sustained an ankle injury
Ons Jabeur, right, helps opponent Belinda Bencic after she sustained an ankle injury (Michael Sohn/AP)

There was also a retirement in the final of the Bett1 Open in Berlin, where Belinda Bencic sustained an ankle injury in the final game of the first set against Ons Jabeur.

Bencic carried on for three games of the second set but then decided to throw in the towel, with Jabeur leading 6-3 2-1.

