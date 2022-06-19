US Open set for tense climax as early starters have mixed fortunes at Brookline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Open set for tense climax as early starters have mixed fortunes at Brookline

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 6:58 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick shared the lead heading into the final round of the US Open (David Davies/PA)
The good, the bad and the ugly were all on display as Brookline looked set to stage a tense climax to the 122nd US Open.

As leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris prepared to continue their pursuit for a first major title, the early starters were showing what might be possible in the final round.

The good golf was coming primarily from Italy’s Guido Migliozzi, who had covered the front nine in 31 thanks to an eagle, three birdies and a solitary bogey.

The bad golf was coming from a number of sources, including two-time US Open winner Brooks Koepka, who had made two birdies but also two bogeys and two double bogeys to be out in 39 and slump to nine over par.

And the ugly was courtesy of American Grayson Murray, who hurled his putter into the fescue grass after making a mess of the seventh and then snapped a club over his knee following a poor approach to the 10th.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris shared the lead on four under par, a shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm, who had briefly held the outright lead until a double bogey on the 18th in round three.

Zalatoris lost a play-off to Justin Thomas in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month, where Fitzpatrick went out in the final group in the last round alongside Mito Pereira.

A closing 73 meant Fitzpatrick missed out on the play-off by two shots, but the 27-year-old Englishman has been buoyed all week by the memories of his US Amateur victory at Brookline in 2013.

“I think up until Southern Hills, I didn’t really appreciate how hard it is actually to win a major,” Fitzpatrick said after his third round of 68.

“I’ve not challenged really up until then. I think, myself included, and people on the outside maybe think it’s easier than it is.

“You just have to look at Tiger (Woods). He knocked off so many in such a quick span. That’s why I think people think, oh, it’s a piece of cake, it’s like a regular Tour event. But it’s not.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick watches his shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the US Open (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“It brings a lot more to the mental aspect of the game than other regular events, and for me I think it’s been a big change from the US PGA to come here to a golf course I know so well, and it’s given me extra confidence.”

All three previous US Opens held at Brookline ended in a play-off and tournament officials had made reference to two of those on the final two holes.

The pin position on the 17th was representative of the one used in the final round in 1913, when local amateur Francis Ouimet made a critical birdie on his way to victory.

And the 18th was in a similar position to that used in the final round in 1988, when Curtis Strange saved par from a greenside bunker to force a play-off against Nick Faldo.

Strange won the 18-hole play-off by four shots and successfully defended his title the following year.

