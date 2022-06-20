Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 11:56 am
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen addresses reporters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France (AP)
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has said her party’s extraordinary surge in the country’s parliamentary election is a “historic victory” and a “seismic event” in French politics.

Many voters in Sunday’s poll opted for far-right or far-left candidates, denying President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance a straight majority in the National Assembly.

Ms Le Pen’s National Rally got 89 seats in the 577-member parliament, up from a previous total of eight.

On the other side of the political spectrum, the leftist Nupes coalition, led by hardliner Jean-Luc Melenchon, won 131 seats to become the main opposition force.

Mr Macron’s centrist alliance Together! won the most seats – 245 – but fell 44 seats short of a straight majority in the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

The outcome of the legislative election is highly unusual in France and the strong performance of both Ms Le Pen’s National Rally and Mr Melenchon’s coalition – composed of his own hard-left party, France Unbowed, the Socialists, Greens and Communists – will make it harder for Mr Macron to implement the agenda he was re-elected on in May, including tax cuts and raising France’s retirement age from 62 to 65.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon
“Macron is a minority president now. … His retirement reform plan is buried,” a beaming Ms Le Pen declared on Monday in Henin-Beaumont, her stronghold in northern France, where she was re-elected for another five-year term in the parliament.

“It’s a historic victory (…) a seismic event.”

She told reporters: “We are entering the parliament as a very strong group and as such we will claim every post that belongs to us.”

As the biggest single party in the parliament – Mr Macron and Mr Melenchon both lead coalitions – she said National Rally will seek to chair the parliament’s powerful finance committee, one of the eight commissions that oversee the national budget.

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne suggested on Sunday evening that Mr Macron’s alliance will seek to find “good compromises” with legislators from diverse political forces.

Mr Macron himself has not commented on the elections’ results yet.

French President Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot on Sunday in Le Touquet, northern France
His government will still have the ability to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators.

The centrists could try to negotiate on a case-by-case basis with legislators from the centre-left and from the conservative party – with the goal of preventing opposition legislators from being numerous enough to reject the proposed measures.

The government could also occasionally use a special measure provided by the French constitution to adopt a law without a vote.

A similar situation happened in 1988 under Socialist president Francois Mitterrand, who then had to seek support from the Communists or the centrists to pass laws.

