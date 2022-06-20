West Ham sign Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham sign Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:02 pm
Nayef Aguerd, left, has completed a dream move to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nayef Aguerd, left, has completed a dream move to the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham have signed Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd from French side Rennes.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 25 times by his country, has agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Hammers manager David Moyes had been eager to recruit a left-footed centre-back during the summer window.

Aguerd will provide competition for Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma at London Stadium.

Moyes told the club website: “I am delighted to welcome Nayef to West Ham United. We have tracked his progress for some time and I’m very pleased that we have been able to complete the signing.

“He’s a great addition that will add to our defensive options.

“I have been really impressed with Nayef’s character and attitude during our discussions. He has a great desire to improve and be successful, and I am sure he will fit in very well to the environment we have at Rush Green (training ground).”

Aguerd began his career with FUS Rabat in his homeland before moving to France in 2018 to join Dijon and then transferring to Rennes in 2020.

“I was really excited when I heard about West Ham United’s interest,” said the player.

“When I heard about it, I knew I needed to go to the Premier League, because it’s a dream for every player.

“West Ham is a historic club. I talked with the manager and he showed me that he was very interested, so it was easy to choose to come to West Ham.”

