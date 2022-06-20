Cooler weather helps Spain tackle wildfires while rain helps in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cooler weather helps Spain tackle wildfires while rain helps in Germany

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 2:09 pm
Smoke rises over San Martin de Unx in northern Spain (Miguel Oses/AP)
Smoke rises over San Martin de Unx in northern Spain (Miguel Oses/AP)

Cooler temperatures have helped firefighters stabilise a wildfire in north-western Spain that reports say is the biggest on record in the country.

The fire in the Sierra de Culebra mountain range in Zamora province has burnt 31,000 hectares (77,000 acres) so far.

The state news agency Efe said that made it the biggest on record since a fire in south-western Huelva province razed just under 30,000 hectares in 2004.

Firefighters eat watermelon during a break in San Martin de Unx in northern Spain
Firefighters eat watermelon during a break in San Martin de Unx in northern Spain (Miguel Oses/AP)

While the Zamora fire was not under complete control, there are no longer flames and it is no longer spreading, authorities said.

A drop in soaring temperatures allowed for about 650 firefighters supported by water-dumping aircraft to establish a perimeter around the fire that started on Wednesday.

People from 18 villages had to be evacuated over the past week.

Elsewhere, 900 people were evacuated from 13 villages in the northern region of Navarra where two wildfires were still active.

Spain has been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires as the country last week experienced record temperatures in many places for June.

Experts link the abnormally hot period for Europe to climate change.

A cloud of smoke from the forest fire near Treuenbrietzen can be seen for miles across Lake Seddin, Germany
A cloud of smoke from the forest fire near Treuenbrietzen can be seen for miles across Lake Seddin, Germany (Stephanie Pilick/dpa via AP)

In Germany, heavy showers overnight and on Monday helped largely extinguish two big forest fires about 20 kilometres (12-and-a-half miles) apart to the south-west of Berlin.

Officials said hundreds of people were able to return to their homes after being evacuated as a precaution over the weekend.

Roads were also reopened.

Hundreds of firefighters remained on the scene amid fears that wind could reignite smouldering embers.

