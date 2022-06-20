Alex Fitzpatrick’s above the clouds as Matt’s major dream takes flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Alex Fitzpatrick’s above the clouds as Matt’s major dream takes flight

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 6:20 pm
Alex Fitzpatrick (second left), celebrates his brother Matt’s victory in the US Open
Alex Fitzpatrick (second left), celebrates his brother Matt’s victory in the US Open

Alex Fitzpatrick has revealed how his brother’s US Open triumph came at a cost following a last-minute change of plans.

Alex caddied for his older brother Matt when he won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 and watched from beside the 18th green as the two-time Ryder Cup player sealed his first major title on Sunday at the same venue.

“It’s amazing,” said Alex, who recently turned professional after a successful amateur career which saw him reach sixth in the world rankings.

2019 Walker Cup – Day One – Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Alex Fitzpatrick, pictured in action at the 2019 Walker Cup (PA)

“I actually flew home yesterday (Saturday) afternoon and then flew straight back when I saw he was tied for the lead. It’s been a hectic 24 hours but it was definitely worth the 150 dollars coming back.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him.  It’s his dedication to getting better each day. If you look at 99 per cent of the field, none of them would go through what he does to get better, even one per cent a day.”

Fitzpatrick’s parents Russell and Susan were also at Brookline to see their son’s victory, just as they were nine years earlier.

“I can’t believe he’s won this at the same venue,” Russell said. “It’s a really special place. We’ve stayed with the same family, we love Boston. We’re moving here next year!

“It’s not just for Matt. I’m so happy for Billy (Foster). He’s been 40 years as a caddie out there and always wanted to win a major championship. I’m so delighted he’s got one as he’s the best in the business.”

Andrew Darke, the captain of Hallamshire Golf Club where Fitzpatrick began playing at the age of 10, paid tribute to a lifetime of hard work and application.

Darke, who said he had to pull over during a journey back from the north-east in order to listen to the climax on the radio, told the PA news agency: “Matthew joined the club at the age of 10 and he was already probably a prodigious talent.

“The club allowed him to play against men in knockout competitions, and I think that’s been really beneficial in terms of his competitive nature.

“We’ve got a really small practice facility and as we all came down the 15th fairway we used to see Matt all the time with his earphones in hitting ball after ball – so it is real dedication and hard work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]