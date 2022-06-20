Poland drop Maciej Rybus for World Cup due to Spartak Moscow transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poland drop Maciej Rybus for World Cup due to Spartak Moscow transfer

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 5:14 pm
Poland’s Maciej Rybus (right) will not be picked for the World Cup due to his involvement in Russian domestic football (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Poland have announced defender Maciej Rybus will not be selected for this year’s World Cup after his decision to continue playing his club football in Russia.

The 32-year-old, who has made 66 international appearances, joined Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with city rivals Lokomotiv.

Most other foreign players have left Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, and Maciej Rybus warm up prior to the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley in March 2021
A statement from the Polish Football Association read: “(Coach) Czesław Michniewicz, after the training camp of the Polish national team, which ended last week, spoke with Maciej Rybus, who is currently staying in Poland.

“The coach informed the player that, due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not be taken into account for the team that will go to the World Cup in Qatar.”

Poland refused to play against Russia in their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final in March. They were later awarded a bye to the final, after Russia were suspended, and qualified for Qatar with victory over Sweden.

