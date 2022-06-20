Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster ready for ‘long party’ after US Open win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie Billy Foster ready for ‘long party’ after US Open win

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 10:02 pm
Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, celebrates with his caddie Billy Foster (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Veteran caddie Billy Foster will party for a week after Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open victory became the “shining jewel” of his lengthy career.

Leeds fan Foster and Sheffield United supporter Fitzpatrick put aside their footballing differences to form a brilliant team at Brookline, where Fitzpatrick added major championship glory to his 2013 US Amateur victory.

It was the 27-year-old’s maiden major title and also a first for Foster after a 40-year career which includes spells working for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

“I’ve obviously had quite a few lovely days over the years with Seve and when Darren beat Tiger Woods to win the WGC Match Play,” Foster said.

Lee Westwood, right, with Billy Foster during a practice session before the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles
“I’ve had a lot of great days at the Ryder Cup, but this is obviously the shining jewel, 100 per cent.

“I’ve got to admit I didn’t think it was going to happen for me. My time is running out. I’ve probably only got another two or three years of caddying left in me.

“Getting down to your last few majors, are you ever going to win one? Probably not. I’m so happy. I’m so happy for him (Fitzpatrick) too.

“He said to me on the 18th green, that’s the best I’ve ever played. It’s as good as I’ve ever seen anyone play from tee to green. To hit 17 out of 18 greens (in regulation) on that course in a US Open under that pressure, it’s hard to top that. It was just brilliant.”

Billy Foster hugs Matthew Fitzpatrick on Sunday
Foster was on Bjorn’s bag when the Dane squandered a three-shot lead with four to play in the 2003 Open, and was working for Lee Westwood when he three-putted the 72nd hole to miss out on a play-off six years later at Turnberry.

“I’ve been out here for 40 years and I’d seen a lot of my mates win majors,” Foster added. “I had gone so close over the years.

“Darren had his chances, Thomas at Sandwich, Westy (losing) to (Phil) Mickelson at the Masters and three-putting at Turnberry. There was a lot of heartbreak in there, a lot of scar tissue.

“Someone said I’ve got that monkey off my back. It felt more like a gorilla. I’ll enjoy it now and I’ll enjoy it all this week. It will be one long party and I’m going to have a liver like a space hopper.”

