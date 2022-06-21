Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for over 100 million to help Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for over 100 million to help Ukraine

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 1:51 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 11:38 am
The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine’s child refugees has sold for 103.5 million dollars (£84.5m), shattering the old record for a Nobel (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine’s child refugees has sold for 103.5 million dollars (£84.5m), shattering the old record for a Nobel (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine’s child refugees has sold for 103.5 million dollars (£84.5m), shattering the old record for a Nobel.

Previously, the most ever paid for a Nobel Prize medal was in 2014, when James Watson, whose co-discovery of the structure of DNA earned him a Nobel Prize in 1962, sold his medal for 4.76m (£3.9m) dollars.

Mr Muratov, who was awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

It was Mr Muratov’s idea to auction off his prize, having already announced he was donating the accompanying 500,000 dollars (£407,906) cash award to charity. The idea of the donation, he said, “is to give the children refugees a chance for a future”.

Nobel Peace Prize Auction
Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, auctioned his 23-karat gold medal (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Mr Muratov said the proceeds from the auction which concluded on Monday night will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Melted down, the 175 grams of 23-karat gold contained in the medal would be worth about 10,000 dollars (£8,156).

In an interview with The Associated Press before the auction, Mr Muratov said he was particularly concerned about children who have been orphaned because of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We want to return their future,” he said.

He added that it was important international sanctions levied against Russia do not prevent humanitarian aid, such as medicine for rare diseases and bone marrow transplants, from reaching those in need.

“It has to become a beginning of a flash mob as an example to follow so people auction their valuable possessions to help Ukrainians,” Mr Muratov said in a video released by Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale but is not taking any share of the proceeds.

Mr Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize last year with journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines.

The two journalists, who each received their own medals, were honoured for their battles to preserve free speech in their respective countries, despite coming under attack by harassment, being persecuted by their governments and receiving death threats.

Mr Muratov has been highly critical of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the war launched in February that has caused nearly five million Ukrainians to flee to other countries for safety, creating the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

Independent journalists in Russia have come under scrutiny by the Kremlin, if not outright targets of the government. Since Mr Putin came to power more than two decades ago, nearly two dozen journalists have been killed, including at least four who had worked for Mr Muratov’s newspaper.

In April, Mr Muratov said he was attacked with red paint while aboard a Russian train.

Mr Muratov left Russia for Western Europe on Thursday to begin his trip to New York City, where the auction took place.

Online bids began June 1 to coincide with the International Children’s Day observance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]