Tom Daley backs team-mates to shine after confirming Commonwealth Games absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tom Daley backs team-mates to shine after confirming Commonwealth Games absence

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 2:54 pm
Tom Daley will miss next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tom Daley will miss next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tom Daley says he is looking forward to watching his team-mates “kick some butt” after confirming his absence from next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Daley was left out of the 18-strong team named by Team England on Tuesday, which includes his Tokyo synchro team-mate Matty Lee, and fellow Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher.

Daley wrote on his Instagram feed: “I won’t be competing at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley (left) will miss the Commonwealth Games but Matty Lee (right) will compete (Adam Davy/PA)

“Before the Olympics last year, my coach and I decided I would take a year out from the sport to have some time to rest and be with my family.

“Can’t wait to watch all my team-mates kick some butt this summer!”

Lee, who won 10m synchro gold with Daley in the Japanese capital, made his Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast four years ago but finished out of the medals.

Lee said: “I enjoy the Commonwealth Games because it’s something different and it has a special place in my heart because I always wanted to go to a Commonwealth Games.

“I feel like I can do really well, and I think doing it for England, we always want it to ‘come home’, and I want to be the one to ‘Bring It Home’.”

The team also includes Olympic medallist Dan Goodfellow and former Commonwealth Games medallists Lois Toulson, Noah Williams and Matthew Dixon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal