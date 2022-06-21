Visitor centre dedicated to LGBTQ history to open next door to Stonewall Inn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Visitor centre dedicated to LGBTQ history to open next door to Stonewall Inn

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 3:33 pm
The Stonewall Inn bar in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
The Stonewall Inn bar in New York (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

A visitor centre dedicated to telling the story of the LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to The Stonewall Inn in New York City, according to an announcement by the non-profit that will manage the centre in partnership with the National Park Service.

The groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Centre in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood will take place on Friday, with the centre expected to open in summer 2024, said Ann Marie Gothard, board president of Pride Live, an LGBTQ advocacy organisation.

“The opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Centre is a remarkable moment in the history of Stonewall,” Ms Gothard said.

“We honour all those who came before us, most especially the queer people fighting for equality at the Stonewall riots.”

Patrons sit at the bar in The Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village
Patrons sit at the bar in The Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village (Richard Drew/AP)

The Stonewall National Monument became the first US national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history when it was dedicated in 2016 across the street from The Stonewall Inn, where patrons fought back against a police raid on June 28 1969 and helped spark the contemporary LGBTQ rights movement.

The Stonewall rebellion is commemorated every year with Pride marches in cities across the US and the world.

This year’s Pride Month in New York kicked off on June 1 with the dedication of a rainbow flag at the Stonewall monument, the first rainbow flag to fly daily on federal land.

The ceremony followed a years-long battle by activists to ensure that a rainbow flag would fly on federal land at the Stonewall monument.

The 7.7-acre monument includes the park known as Christopher Park, across from the Stonewall, but does not include the Stonewall itself, which is still a bar.

The visitor centre will be housed in the storefront adjoining the Stonewall, which was part of the bar in 1969.

Ms Gothard said that when the national monument was created in 2016 “it became clear that a visitor centre was needed”.

The Stonewall visitor centre will offer in-person and virtual tours, lectures and visual arts displays dedicated to the history of the LGBTQ rights movement, Ms Gothard said.

Although it will be managed by Pride Live, the centre will also serve as a home base for National Park Service staff members.

“As President Biden declared in Title VII, ‘every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear’, and the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Centre will serve as a place where the LGBTQ community can safely gather to celebrate and commemorate its hard-fought history,” US interior secretary Deb Haaland, whose department includes the park service, said in a statement.

Corporations including Google and JPMorgan Chase are providing funding for the centre.

“It’s vital to create safe and inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ community, and we are proud to support the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Centre, a space that will memorialise the legacy of Stonewall,” said William Floyd, Google’s senior director of public policy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]