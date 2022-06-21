Matt Fitzpatrick turns to other major winners for advice on dealing with fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Matt Fitzpatrick turns to other major winners for advice on dealing with fame

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 5:54 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick will seek advice from fellow major champions after his US Open triumph (Julio Cortez/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick will seek advice from fellow major champions after his US Open triumph (Julio Cortez/AP)

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will seek advice from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Danny Willett after getting an early taste of his new-found fame.

Fitzpatrick’s victory at Brookline made him the first English winner of a major since Willett at the 2016 Masters, while McIlroy put aside his own disappointment on Sunday to wait beside the 18th green to congratulate Fitzpatrick on his maiden major title.

“I messaged Rory just saying thank you for sticking around after the round on Sunday,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mentioned that I might want to have a chat about one or two things.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, is congratulated by Rory McIlroy after winning the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP)

“I’ll be speaking to another couple of players that also have been in the same position as me just on what to do, maybe what not to do, what worked well for them and try and get some advice.”

Fitzpatrick was speaking on his second day of a whirlwind media tour which included an appearance on American morning show Today and being recognised, albeit eventually, on the streets of New York.

“It’s just been incredibly surreal,” the 27-year-old added. “It’s all just happened incredibly fast.

“I didn’t get finished with media and signing until late on Sunday night and then on Monday there was a bit more media and a few other things to do, and then came into the city last night as well.

“I’ve had some pretty cool messages but being recognised at dinner in New York last night was a little bit weird, and the guy actually did a triple take.

“I watched him walk past and then he walked back and then he walked past again just to say ‘well done’, so I appreciated that.”

Fitzpatrick will come back down to earth when he returns home to Sheffield this weekend before playing the JP McManus Pro-Am from July 4-5 ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

And he is looking forward to teeing it up in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews as he seeks more major titles, with a total of six – the record for a European player held by Nick Faldo – necessary to achieve “legend” status.

“I feel like I’ve just proven to myself that I can do more,” he added. “I feel like I can go and win other majors now. I feel like this has just given me a massive confidence boost in knowing that I’ve achieved this.

“Of course I want to win six majors, but it was kind of a bit of a joke between me and my pals that anyone who has six majors is like part of this mythical legends group that we created.

“Now it’s out there, everyone thinks that six is what I’m going to win. I’m just trying to win one at a time and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal