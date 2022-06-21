Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan loan return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Romelu Lukaku set for Inter Milan loan return

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 8:33 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 7:58 am
Romelu Lukaku is expected to rejoin Inter Milan on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

Inter chiefs are thought to have struck an 8million euro loan fee with the Blues, with Lukaku understood to have taken a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium striker only joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, but a number of controversies strained relations with the Blues.

Lukaku only returned to Stamford Bridge from Inter last summer (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly has put an immediate stamp on his tenure by giving the green light for Lukaku’s return to Inter.

US magnate Boehly has backed manager Thomas Tuchel over the decision to let Lukaku return to Italy.

And once the 29-year-old’s Inter return is officially complete, the Blues will be able to turn attentions to wider transfer business.

Chelsea will set about seeking a replacement, with the club understood to remain keen on Robert Lewandowski despite the Poland hitman’s desire to swap Bayern Munich for Barcelona.

Todd Boehly has given the green light to the deal (Adam Davy/PA)

Catalan giants Barcelona’s continued financial issues could yet open the door for Chelsea to pounce on Lewandowski’s unsettled situation.

Lukaku’s impending departure could yet point manager Tuchel towards a more fluid approach without a clear focal-point striker.

Chelsea hold strong interest in Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, with the England forward open to leaving the Etihad Stadium with just one year left on his contract.

Chelsea’s next order of business after settling the Lukaku situation could well be to complete the long-mooted transfer of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

The France defender has made it clear for some months now that he is ready for the Stamford Bridge switch, but the two clubs will need to thrash out a fee.

Robert Lewandowski is one name linked with the Blues (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Lukaku might have ended this season as Chelsea’s top scorer with 15 goals, but the vastly-experienced Belgium striker failed to live up to top billing.

A disastrous interview with Italian TV in December led to an apology to both Chelsea and the club’s fans in early January, after he had revealed his unhappiness in west London.

Despite several glimpses of hitting top form that never materialised, a move away now appears to suit all parties.

Lukaku is thought to have pushed for the move back to Inter in the end, and new Chelsea supremo Boehly has opted to clear the air by granting that switch.

