Briton gives January 6 panel footage of Donald Trump before and after attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Briton gives January 6 panel footage of Donald Trump before and after attack

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 6:33 am
A British filmmaker has given a House committee footage of former president Donald Trump and his inner circle taken before and after the Capitol attack (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/AP)
A British filmmaker has given a House committee footage of former president Donald Trump and his inner circle taken before and after the Capitol attack (Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/AP)

A British filmmaker has given a House committee footage of former president Donald Trump and his inner circle taken before and after the Capitol attack.

The revelation of the never-before-seen footage came to light on Tuesday amid the committee’s public hearings when Alex Holder revealed he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Mr Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” Mr Holder wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The filmmaker said the footage includes exclusive interviews with Mr Trump, his children and then-vice president Mike Pence while on the campaign trail as well as before and after the insurrection on the Capitol.

The first senior leaders of the Trump campaign heard about the documentary was Tuesday morning when the project was first reported by Politico, according to two former officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the group’s reaction.

The series, which has been titled Unprecedented, had been purchased by a streaming service and was scheduled to be released in three parts this summer, Mr Holder wrote.

The news of the footage also came as members of the committee held its fourth public hearing, this time focused on how Mr Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local election workers and state officials.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, one of the members of the panel, told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that he had been contacted personally by a person who had knowledge of the footage and that is when the committee decided to issue its subpoena.

“I’ve not seen it yet but I know it exists,” Mr Raskin said.

The footage is the second time the committee will be leaning on documentary footage from that day to gather evidence for its sprawling, nearly year-long investigation. The first public hearing in early June featured testimony from Nick Quested, another British filmmaker, who was embedded with the Proud Boys in the weeks after Trump lost the 2020 election.

The statement from Mr Holder also stated that he will be going before the committee to provide testimony on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal