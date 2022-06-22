Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 8:09 am
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv (AP)
A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said.

The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv.

The pair had been searching the Russian-occupied woodlands for the reporter’s image-taking drone at the time.

Girls dance near a building destroyed in Russian attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv (AP)

The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car, which was still at the scene.

It said disused Russian positions, one of them still booby-trapped, were found close by.

Also found were the remains of food rations, cigarette packets and other litter seemingly left by Russian soldiers.

Some of Mr Levin and Mr Chernyshov’s belongings, including the soldier’s ID papers and parts of his bulletproof vest and the photographer’s helmet, were also recovered, it said.

A Ukrainian soldier smiles as he shows a victory-sign atop a tank in Donetsk region (AP)

A Ukrainian team with metal detectors also uncovered a bullet buried in the soil where Mr Levin’s body had lain, it said.

The group said that finding suggests “he was probably killed with one, perhaps two bullets fired at close range when he was already on the ground”.

A jerrycan for petrol was also found close to where Mr Chernyshov’s burned body had been recovered, it added.

Reporters Without Borders said its findings “show that the two men were doubtless coldly executed”.

A man rides a bicycle past a building damaged in Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk (AP)

Mr Levin and Mr Chernyshov were last heard from on March 13. A GPS tracker in their vehicle gave their last position, in woods north of Kyiv, the group said.

It said Mr Levin had lost his drone in the area on March 10 and had not been able to recover it because he had come under Russian fire.

Drones have become a common tool for photojournalists to obtain aerial photos and video.

Reporters Without Borders said Mr Levin had on occasion shared information gleaned from his drone, including about Russian positions, with Ukrainian forces.

Children stand in front of a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv (AP)

“But the use of his drone was first and foremost a journalistic endeavour, confirmed by his entourage and shown by the images sold to the media since the start of the Russian invasion,” it said.

The group speculated that Mr Levin may have been hunting for his drone when he and Mr Chernyshov were killed.

The group said it turned over evidence it collected and dozens of photos to Ukrainian investigators.

Reporters Without Borders also said it was unable to confirm whether the men’s bodies have been forensically examined – a step it called essential for the investigation into their deaths.

It also appealed for Ukrainian defence and intelligence agencies to provide investigators with whatever information they have about Russian units that had occupied the area during Moscow’s failed assault on Kyiv in the initial stages of the four-month war.

