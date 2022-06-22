Todd Boehly to handle Chelsea summer transfers in interim sporting director role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Todd Boehly to handle Chelsea summer transfers in interim sporting director role

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 9:44 am
Todd Boehly, pictured, has been named as Chelsea’s new chairman (Adam Davy/PA)
Todd Boehly, pictured, has been named as Chelsea’s new chairman (Adam Davy/PA)

Todd Boehly will act as interim sporting director to handle Chelsea’s summer transfer dealings.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owner has been confirmed as the Stamford Bridge club’s new chairman, replacing Bruce Buck with immediate effect.

Marina Granovskaia has also been confirmed as stepping down from her directorship, leaving US magnate Boehly to spearhead Chelsea’s recruitment negotiations in this summer transfer window.

All the top Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium figureheads have been added to Chelsea’s new board, as the west London club’s new era continues to gather pace.

“As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans, and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC’s dedicated history,” said Boehly.

“Working together, side by side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun.”

Clearlake chiefs and Chelsea co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano have also been added to the Blues’ new board.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter, Swiss magnate Hansjorg Wyss and British tycoon Jonathan Goldstein have all been officially named on the Chelsea board.

Music industry supremo Barbara Charone and Tory peer and columnist Daniel Finkelstein have also been added to the board, along with Clearlake Capital partner James Pade.

“As the new era of the Boehly-Clearlake ownership begins, we are excited to build a championship organisation and grow Chelsea FC as a global platform,” said Eghbali and Feliciano.

“We look forward to backing Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes and their teams, and will provide proactive, unbending support to make Chelsea’s loyal fans and our partners proud.”

Bruce Buck file photo
Marina Granovskaia, left, and Bruce Buck, right, are both leaving Chelsea (Yui Mok/PA)

Chelsea will now start the search for a permanent sporting director, with Granovskaia leaving the club after almost 20 years at Stamford Bridge.

Granovskaia rose to prominence as one of the toughest negotiators in football in Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea.

“Boehly will operate as interim sporting director until the club names a full-time replacement, continuing the club’s work towards its targets during the current transfer window,” read Chelsea’s statement.

Granovskaia will remain available to Chelsea during the current transfer window to help the club’s major transition.

“We thank Marina for her many years of excellent service to the club and wish her all the best in her future ventures,” said Boehly.

Chelsea and Boehly face a hectic summer of transfer dealings ahead, once Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan is fully ratified.

Belgium striker Lukaku’s switch back to Inter will allow the Blues to attend to incoming options, with the likes of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde still expecting to make the Stamford Bridge move.

Chelsea are understood to hold Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in high regard, while out-of-contract Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has courted interest from the Blues all summer.

