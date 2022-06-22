Tribal woman likely to be India’s next ceremonial president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tribal woman likely to be India’s next ceremonial president

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 9:55 am
India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu (AP)
A woman representing India’s poor tribal community is likely to be the country’s next president after the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose Draupadi Murmu as its candidate.

The presidency is a ceremonial post and the election of Ms Murmu, 64, is a formality, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in a strong position to galvanise support for her among legislators at parliament and state level.

The BJP chose Ms Murmu at the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Tuesday chaired by Mr Modi.

Party president JP Nadda told reporters that they felt the next president should be a female tribal candidate.

A divided opposition named Yashwant Sinha, a BJP rebel, to challenge Ms Murmu in the election.

Mr Sinha, 84, had served as the country’s finance minister during the previous BJP government from 1998 to 2002.

He quit the party following a divergence with Mr Modi on economic issues in 2018.

The vote will be held on July 18.

In India, the prime minister is the head of the government and holds the executive authority, and the president mostly follows the prime minister’s advice so long as it is constitutional.

Ms Murmu, a member of Mr Modi’s BJP, hails from the eastern Odisha state and had served as the governor of Jharkhand state.

Mr Modi tweeted on Tuesday: “Droupadi Murmu has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised.”

Ms Murmu’s father and her grandfather were village headmen in Baidaposi in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Tribes are generally poor, lacking health care and education facilities in remote Indian villages.

India’s tribal communities have developed their cultural traditions and economies in concert with the natural resources at hand.

