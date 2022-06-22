Judge in Italy extends hotel detention for director Haggis, reports say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge in Italy extends hotel detention for director Haggis, reports say

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 7:45 pm
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, centre, arrives at the Brindisi law court in southern Italy on Wednesday June 22 2022 (Salvatore Laporta/AP)
A judge in southern Italy ordered film director Paul Haggis to remain under detention at his hotel while prosecutors continue to investigate a woman’s allegations that he had sex with her without her consent, Italian news reports said.

After conducting a hearing that lasted several hours in the Brindisi courthouse, Judge Vilma Gilli issued the ruling that extends his detention for now in the hotel in the town of Ostuni, where he was supposed to participate in an arts festival this week, Corriere della Sera daily reported.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Federico Straziota at Brindisi law court in southern Italy
The Ansa and LaPresse news agencies said Judge Villi had concluded that while 69-year-old Haggis, who lives in the United States, is not a flight risk, there was the “danger” evidence could be compromised or that the alleged crime could be repeated.

Haggis’ lawyer, Michele Laforgia, said after the hearing that his client reiterated his total innocence and is in “hopeful expectation” that he will be ultimately vindicated.

“Paul Haggis answered all questions and explained what happened,” Mr Laforgia told reporters outside the courthouse.

“He declared himself, as he had already done right after the detention, completely innocent, in the sense that the sex he had with this woman was totally consensual.”

While the woman’s allegations are investigated, the Canadian-born director, producer and screenwriter was initially ordered on Sunday to stay detained in his guest residence in a farmhouse in Ostuni, a popular tourist town in Puglia, the region forming the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, centre, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia, right, at Brindisi law court in southern Italy
Prosecutors have said he is under investigation for alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

Prosecutors have described the woman as young and foreign. State TV and other Italian media said she is a 30-year-old Englishwoman who had known Haggis before he came to Ostuni to participate in an arts festival that began this week.

Haggis co-wrote, directed and produced Crash, which won the 2006 Academy Awards for best picture and best screenplay. He also wrote the screenplay for Million Dollar Baby, another Oscar winner.

He has had legal problems in recent years stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

